Hyundai E&C Q3 net income up 58.2 pct to 234.8 bln won

All News 13:46 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 234.8 billion won (US$164.5 million), up 58.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 153.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 220.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 24.8 percent to 5.43 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 165.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
