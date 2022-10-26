Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q3 net profit down 24.1 pct to 268.2 bln won

All News 13:48 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 268.2 billion won (US$188 million), down 24.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 311 billion won, down 31.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.4 percent to 2.38 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
