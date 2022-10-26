Military reports 436 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:18 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 436 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 285,186, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 331 from the Army, 48 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy and seven from the Marine Corps.
There were also 30 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 1,577 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
