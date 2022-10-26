Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci Q3 net profit up 33.6 pct to 237.3 bln won

All News 14:49 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 237.3 billion won (US$166.4 million), up 33.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 289.1 billion won, up 48.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 44.3 percent to 1.28 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
