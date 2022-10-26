Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS E&C Q3 net profit up 20.3 pct to 160.4 bln won

All News 15:06 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 160.4 billion won (US$112.5 million), up 20.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 125.1 billion won, down 17.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 36 percent to 2.95 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#GS Engineering & Construction
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!