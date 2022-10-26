Yoon takes swipe at former gov't over carbon reduction goal
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he has doubts about whether the previous Moon Jae-in administration had a proper basis for announcing its ambitious carbon reduction goal but acknowledged that a promise to the international community must be kept.
Yoon made the remarks at a luncheon with members of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth, apparently referring to South Korea's pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030, which Moon announced in Glasgow last November.
"I have doubts about whether they properly considered the burden it can cause to the people if they announce something without a scientific basis, and without collecting the opinions of industrial circles or establishing a roadmap," he said during the luncheon held at the presidential office, claiming the public and industrial circles were "confused" by the announcement.
"In any case, we made a promise to the international community and it must be implemented," he said.
Yoon noted, however, that issues such as climate change and the environment have become the most universal subjects of the times and that his administration kept the commission because of its importance even as it slashed the total number of presidential commissions.
"Carbon neutrality must be accompanied by innovations and technological developments in the environment-friendly and new and renewable energy sectors because it must not become a burden for our industries," Yoon said.
The commission was launched under a similar name during the Moon administration and renamed under Yoon.
It is co-chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who represents the government, and Kim Sang-hyup, a former presidential official for green growth during the Lee Myung-bak administration, who represents the civilian side.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers
-
Mother, 2 sons found dead with stab wounds