Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial Bank of Korea Q3 net profit up 30.1 pct to 796.3 bln won

All News 15:33 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank of Korea on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 796.3 billion won (US$558.2 million), up 30.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.09 trillion won, up 33.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 82.3 percent to 11.5 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 722.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Industrial Bank of Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!