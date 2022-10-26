Industrial Bank of Korea Q3 net profit up 30.1 pct to 796.3 bln won
All News 15:33 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank of Korea on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 796.3 billion won (US$558.2 million), up 30.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.09 trillion won, up 33.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 82.3 percent to 11.5 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 722.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
Most Saved
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
Assembly speaker calls for solidarity with NATO countries
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers
-
Mother, 2 sons found dead with stab wounds