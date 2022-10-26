KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Innotek 285,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,010 DN 30
KSOE 69,300 DN 400
S-Oil 82,800 UP 600
S-1 59,700 UP 1,800
KorZinc 608,000 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 30,100 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 61,400 UP 600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 61,700 UP 700
HMM 18,500 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,300 UP 1,250
SKC 96,500 DN 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,100 DN 20
Mobis 198,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,300 UP 1,750
HyundaiMipoDock 92,100 DN 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 500
OCI 104,000 UP 3,500
IBK 10,000 DN 150
DONGSUH 20,050 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,400 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,400 DN 100
COWAY 53,900 UP 400
SamsungEng 22,850 DN 450
KT&G 92,800 UP 3,400
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 2,000
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,330 DN 85
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23300 DN300
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 300
KT 36,400 UP 400
LOTTE TOUR 8,860 DN 180
LG Uplus 11,250 0
SK 205,500 DN 1,000
Hanon Systems 7,450 DN 90
Doosan Enerbility 12,950 0
Doosanfc 26,150 UP 250
LG Display 13,250 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 11,000 UP 300
