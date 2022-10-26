KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 65,500 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 80,100 UP 300
DOOSAN 75,500 DN 2,000
CJ 70,500 DN 800
DB HiTek 43,800 UP 500
SK hynix 93,900 UP 400
Youngpoong 610,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,500 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,900 DN 350
Kogas 33,400 UP 50
Hanwha 24,450 UP 100
SKCHEM 86,100 DN 2,300
HL MANDO 46,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 896,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,950 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,930 DN 760
COSMAX 46,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,800 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 48,000 UP 700
Netmarble 41,950 DN 2,800
KRAFTON 172,500 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,200 DN 300
HDC-OP 9,810 DN 170
ORION 102,000 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,900 0
HYOSUNG TNC 276,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,000 DN 50
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 311,000 DN 6,000
MS IND 16,250 DN 150
Daesang 20,700 0
SKNetworks 3,805 DN 40
ORION Holdings 14,150 0
HyundaiMtr 160,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 24,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,480 DN 90
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 677,000 UP 22,000
POSCO Holdings 237,000 DN 2,500
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers
Mother, 2 sons found dead with stab wounds