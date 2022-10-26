GCH Corp 16,050 DN 100

DB INSURANCE 53,200 DN 1,700

SLCORP 28,900 DN 950

Yuhan 59,400 UP 1,500

SamsungElec 59,400 UP 1,700

NHIS 8,760 DN 10

DongwonInd 231,000 DN 1,000

LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 3,000

LS 63,100 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105500 UP1500

GC Corp 122,500 UP 500

GS E&C 21,300 DN 450

DL 58,300 DN 1,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 DN 250

POSCO CHEMICAL 195,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE 32,200 DN 800

Boryung 10,150 DN 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,100 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI STEEL 29,050 DN 300

Shinsegae 215,000 DN 3,500

LG Corp. 77,800 UP 500

Nongshim 299,500 UP 500

SGBC 37,600 DN 100

Hyosung 72,400 DN 400

KPIC 122,500 UP 2,500

MERITZ SECU 3,410 DN 125

GS Retail 23,750 0

Ottogi 438,000 DN 2,500

HtlShilla 69,700 DN 1,700

Hanmi Science 31,450 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 122,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 38,500 DN 850

F&F 133,500 DN 4,500

Meritz Insurance 29,450 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,600 DN 1,400

ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 650

HITEJINRO 24,950 UP 50

Kangwonland 22,800 DN 200

NAVER 159,500 DN 6,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 500

(MORE)