KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GCH Corp 16,050 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 53,200 DN 1,700
SLCORP 28,900 DN 950
Yuhan 59,400 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 59,400 UP 1,700
NHIS 8,760 DN 10
DongwonInd 231,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 3,000
LS 63,100 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105500 UP1500
GC Corp 122,500 UP 500
GS E&C 21,300 DN 450
DL 58,300 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 DN 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 195,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE 32,200 DN 800
Boryung 10,150 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,100 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,050 DN 300
Shinsegae 215,000 DN 3,500
LG Corp. 77,800 UP 500
Nongshim 299,500 UP 500
SGBC 37,600 DN 100
Hyosung 72,400 DN 400
KPIC 122,500 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 3,410 DN 125
GS Retail 23,750 0
Ottogi 438,000 DN 2,500
HtlShilla 69,700 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 31,450 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 122,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 38,500 DN 850
F&F 133,500 DN 4,500
Meritz Insurance 29,450 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,600 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 35,250 DN 650
HITEJINRO 24,950 UP 50
Kangwonland 22,800 DN 200
NAVER 159,500 DN 6,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 500
(MORE)
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers
Mother, 2 sons found dead with stab wounds