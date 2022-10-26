Kakao 47,700 DN 1,100

NCsoft 380,500 UP 8,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,500 UP 100

TKG Huchems 20,600 DN 350

KIWOOM 74,000 UP 200

Celltrion 185,500 UP 1,000

DSME 17,600 DN 450

HDSINFRA 5,050 UP 485

DWEC 3,975 DN 5

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 413,500 UP 13,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,500 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 121,500 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 2,935 DN 90

KEPCO KPS 31,800 UP 250

LG H&H 522,000 DN 20,000

LGCHEM 562,000 UP 10,000

KEPCO E&C 51,300 UP 2,200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,450 DN 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,200 DN 450

LGELECTRONICS 77,800 DN 2,300

KakaoBank 15,950 DN 400

SKBP 56,200 DN 200

KCC 234,000 DN 1,500

HYBE 115,000 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 48,400 DN 1,450

HANILCMT 11,000 DN 350

LG Energy Solution 529,000 UP 18,000

DL E&C 35,500 DN 550

kakaopay 33,850 DN 1,150

K Car 11,250 DN 100

SKBS 74,300 DN 3,900

SKSQUARE 39,000 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 150

KEPCO 16,650 DN 100

ZINUS 31,700 DN 350

SamsungSecu 30,500 0

KG DONGBU STL 7,600 DN 120

SKTelecom 49,200 DN 350

HyundaiElev 22,800 DN 300

(MORE)