KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kakao 47,700 DN 1,100
NCsoft 380,500 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,500 UP 100
TKG Huchems 20,600 DN 350
KIWOOM 74,000 UP 200
Celltrion 185,500 UP 1,000
DSME 17,600 DN 450
HDSINFRA 5,050 UP 485
DWEC 3,975 DN 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 413,500 UP 13,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 121,500 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 2,935 DN 90
KEPCO KPS 31,800 UP 250
LG H&H 522,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 562,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 51,300 UP 2,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,450 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,200 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 77,800 DN 2,300
KakaoBank 15,950 DN 400
SKBP 56,200 DN 200
KCC 234,000 DN 1,500
HYBE 115,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 48,400 DN 1,450
HANILCMT 11,000 DN 350
LG Energy Solution 529,000 UP 18,000
DL E&C 35,500 DN 550
kakaopay 33,850 DN 1,150
K Car 11,250 DN 100
SKBS 74,300 DN 3,900
SKSQUARE 39,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 DN 150
KEPCO 16,650 DN 100
ZINUS 31,700 DN 350
SamsungSecu 30,500 0
KG DONGBU STL 7,600 DN 120
SKTelecom 49,200 DN 350
HyundaiElev 22,800 DN 300
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers
-
Mother, 2 sons found dead with stab wounds