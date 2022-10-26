KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ShinpoongPharm 20,450 DN 150
Hanchem 180,000 DN 1,500
Handsome 24,700 DN 300
DWS 44,950 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,200 DN 600
KIH 46,800 DN 400
GS 44,700 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 91,200 UP 300
Fila Holdings 30,900 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,200 UP 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,095 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 89,700 DN 6,900
FOOSUNG 12,000 DN 250
SK Innovation 154,000 0
POONGSAN 26,550 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 45,300 DN 450
Hansae 14,600 UP 100
Youngone Corp 44,250 UP 400
CSWIND 57,900 DN 100
GKL 14,250 UP 150
KOLON IND 41,050 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 246,000 UP 500
SD Biosensor 28,650 DN 50
Meritz Financial 20,550 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,250 UP 10
emart 82,500 DN 2,800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 33,900 DN 150
PIAM 29,750 DN 50
HANJINKAL 39,000 UP 1,500
CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 UP 1,600
TaihanElecWire 1,430 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 32,000 DN 50
LX INT 40,300 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 11,000 DN 200
Daewoong 20,500 UP 200
TaekwangInd 699,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,630 DN 70
KAL 21,950 UP 200
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(2nd LD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
(LEAD) DP bristles at prosecution probes targeting top officials of previous administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Jung Woo-sung says sustained attention, solidarity can be powerful tool to tackle Ukrainian refugee crisis
-
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test, but U.S. prepared for all contingencies: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls for bipartisan cooperation as opposition boycotts budget speech
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency closes higher after tumbling to 13-yr low
-
Korean Air plane heads to Cebu to bring back stranded passengers
-
Mother, 2 sons found dead with stab wounds