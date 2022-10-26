Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T Q3 net income up 59.1 pct to 596.8 bln won

All News 15:46 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 596.8 billion won (US$418.4 million), up 59.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 465.1 percent on-year to 796.8 billion won. Sales increased 35.6 percent to 11.25 trillion won.
