S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 26, 2022
All News 16:44 October 26, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.719 3.710 +0.9
2-year TB 4.252 4.246 +0.6
3-year TB 4.208 4.221 -1.3
10-year TB 4.279 4.346 -6.7
2-year MSB 4.245 4.235 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 5.553 5.528 +2.5
91-day CD None None None
(END)
