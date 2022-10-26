Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Leaders Technology Investment to raise 11.5 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:17 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Leaders Technology Investment Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 11.5 billion won (US$8.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 23 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
