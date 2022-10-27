Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to create 340,000 new homes for youths by 2027 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean firms hit by slowing economy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Even top-rated public firms, credit card companies remain cash-strapped (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply most of 500,000 new public housing units to youths (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to allocate 340,000 new public housing units to youths (Segye Times)
-- Lawyer involved in 'Daejang-dong scandal' suspected to have created 2 bln-won slush fund (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to allocate 68 percent of new public housing units to youths (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply 68 percent of new public housing units to youths (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to create 500,000 new homes for youths, low-income households by 2027 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix cuts investment, production after dismal third quarter (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Age of reduced production' returns after 13 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor breaks ground in Georgia (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tech giants tighten belts amid uncertainties, bleak outlook (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, US work as a team to thwart NK threats: Yoon (Korea Times)
(END)
