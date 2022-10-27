Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to create 340,000 new homes for youths by 2027 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean firms hit by slowing economy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Even top-rated public firms, credit card companies remain cash-strapped (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to supply most of 500,000 new public housing units to youths (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to allocate 340,000 new public housing units to youths (Segye Times)

-- Lawyer involved in 'Daejang-dong scandal' suspected to have created 2 bln-won slush fund (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to allocate 68 percent of new public housing units to youths (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to supply 68 percent of new public housing units to youths (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to create 500,000 new homes for youths, low-income households by 2027 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK hynix cuts investment, production after dismal third quarter (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Age of reduced production' returns after 13 years (Korea Economic Daily)

