Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to create 340,000 new homes for youths by 2027 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean firms hit by slowing economy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Even top-rated public firms, credit card companies remain cash-strapped (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply most of 500,000 new public housing units to youths (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to allocate 340,000 new public housing units to youths (Segye Times)
-- Lawyer involved in 'Daejang-dong scandal' suspected to have created 2 bln-won slush fund (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to allocate 68 percent of new public housing units to youths (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to supply 68 percent of new public housing units to youths (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to create 500,000 new homes for youths, low-income households by 2027 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix cuts investment, production after dismal third quarter (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Age of reduced production' returns after 13 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor breaks ground in Georgia (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tech giants tighten belts amid uncertainties, bleak outlook (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, US work as a team to thwart NK threats: Yoon (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!