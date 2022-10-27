Today in Korean history
Oct. 28
1991 -- South Korea and Romania sign an accord on cultural exchanges.
1995 -- South Korea's exports top US$100 billion. In 2005, the country's overseas shipments reach a record US$284.7 billion and post double-digit growth for the third straight year.
2000 -- Unionized pilots at Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, go on their first-ever strike.
2005 -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is named a candidate to host two major International Olympic Committee (IOC) meetings in 2009 -- the General Assembly of the IOC and the 13th Olympic General Assembly.
2008 -- South Korea's currency plunges to an over 10-year low against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors dump local stocks and shrug off the central bank's efforts to calm markets.
2009 -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party takes three of five contested seats in parliamentary by-elections.
2017 -- South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis hold a meeting in Seoul and condemn North Korea's military provocations, including a series of recent ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence