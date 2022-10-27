BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS, its member Jungkook and girl group BLACKPINK will compete for this year's People's Choice Awards, a U.S. awards show for recognizing people in entertainment.
According to the full list of 2022 People's Choice Awards nominees released by the organizers on its homepage Wednesday (U.S. time), BTS was nominated in three categories: The Group of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 (for "Yet To Come") and The Concert Tour of 2022 (for "BTS Permission To Dance on Stage").
The group's member Jungkook was nominated for The Music Video of 2022 and The Collaboration Song of 2022, both for "Left And Right," his collaboration single with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.
BLACKPINK put its name on the list of nominees for The Group of 2022 and The Music Video of 2022 (for "Pink Venom").
Last year, BTS won three prizes, including the best group of the year, and the global South Korean TV sensation "Squid Game" was hailed as the "bingeworthy" show of the year.
The People's Choice Awards have been held since 1975 to recognizable artists and entertainers in various fields, including movies, television and music, with the public and fans voting for the winners.
This year's show will be broadcast simultaneously on both the U.S. channel NBC and entertainment cable channel E! on Dec. 6 from Santa Monica, California.
