Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea builds ice cream factory on Kim Jong-un's order

All News 09:24 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed building an ice cream factory in Pyongyang as instructed by leader Kim Jong-un, its state media reported Thursday, amid an economy faltering under global sanctions.

A ceremony was held the previous day to celebrate the construction of a "modern" ice cream production base in the center of Taesongsan, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Jon Hyon-chol, chairman of the budget committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, delivered a speech at the ceremony, stressing that the "project for improving the welfare of the people cannot be delayed regardless of how severe the hardships are."

He added that the construction was completed within a short period of time thanks to "special measures" taken by leader Kim to speed up the project.

Taesongsan is a mountain at the edge of Pyongyang with major attraction sites, including amusement parks, swimming pools and a zoo.

North Korea has recently been dialing up efforts to improve its people's livelihoods amid chronic food shortages and prolonged global sanctions.

North Koreans enjoy ice cream on a street in Pyongyang in this press pool photo taken on Sept. 18, 2018. South Korean press members were in Pyongyang to cover President Moon Jae-in's three-day trip that began earlier in the day for his third inter-Korean summit with the North's top leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)
This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 27, 2022, shows the completion ceremony of an ice cream factory in Taesongsan in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NK factory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!