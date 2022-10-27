Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-Oil swings to red in Q3

All News 08:58 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 9.6 billion won (US$6.7 million), shifting from a profit of 334.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 511.7 billion won, down 6.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 56.3 percent to 11.12 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#S-Oil
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!