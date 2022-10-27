Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Sunny 10

Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 10

Suwon 19/08 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 60

Jeonju 20/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/15 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/14 Cloudy 0

(END)

