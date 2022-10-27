Seoul shares open higher on battery, auto gains
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Thursday, buoyed by gains in blue chip battery and automakers, bucking overnight drops on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.38 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,271.94 in the first 20 minutes of trading.
The U.S. S&P and Nasdaq finished lower Wednesday (local time), with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing a tad higher, largely dampened by weaker earnings reports by major tech firms, including Microsoft and Alphabet.
In Seoul, top battery producer LG Energy Solution, the second-largest listed firm by market cap, went up more than 2 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI jumped over 3 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor also climbed about 1.6 percent.
In contrast, tech behemoth Samsung Electronics slipped 0.2 percent, shortly after it reported a 30 percent decline in its third-quarter operating profit.
Chip giant SK hynix was also down about 0.4 percent.
The local currency started off rising sharply against the U.S. dollar and was trading at 1,414.30 won as of 9:20 a.m., up 12.3 won from Wednesday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
-
Gov't to lower criminal age limit by 1 year to 13