76 pct of N. Korea's missile tests since 1984 successful: data
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- More than three quarters of North Korea's missile tests conducted since 1984 were deemed to be successful, data showed Thursday, in an apparent sign of progress in Pyongyang's relentless push for advanced weapons systems.
The U.S.-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies produced the data on the North's testing of missiles capable of delivering a payload of at least 500 kilograms at a distance of at least 300 kilometers.
Of the 204 missiles tested by the North since 1984, 156 were classified as successes, 32 as failures and the rest as "unknown," according to the institute's data posted on the Nuclear Threat Initiative's website.
The figure translates to a success rate of 76 percent over the period.
The overall success rate stood in stark contrast with the 1984-1992 period, during which only five out of the total 10 missile launches were rated as successes.
The database also analyzed 44 North Korean missile tests conducted this year. As of Oct. 14, the tests included 27 successes and four failures, which led to a success rate of 61 percent.
Pyongyang has recently ratcheted up regional tensions with a range of missile tests, including those involving an intermediate-range ballistic missile and a long-range cruise missile earlier this month.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
-
Gov't to lower criminal age limit by 1 year to 13