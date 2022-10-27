Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai-Rotem Q3 net income up 424.2 pct to 32.7 bln won

All News 10:07 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 32.7 billion won (US$23.1 million), up 424.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 31.8 billion won, up 301.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 10.2 percent to 782.5 billion won.
