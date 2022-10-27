Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee promoted to chairman
All News 10:12 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was promoted to chairman, according to sources Thursday.
His promotion was endorsed at a board meeting earlier in the day, the sources said.
Lee started working at the tech firm in 1991 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2012.
His late father Lee Kun-hee served as Samsung Electronics chairman until he died two years ago and the position had since been vacant.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
-
Gov't to lower criminal age limit by 1 year to 13