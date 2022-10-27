Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee promoted to chairman

All News 10:12 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was promoted to chairman, according to sources Thursday.

His promotion was endorsed at a board meeting earlier in the day, the sources said.

Lee started working at the tech firm in 1991 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2012.

His late father Lee Kun-hee served as Samsung Electronics chairman until he died two years ago and the position had since been vacant.

In this file photo, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong answers a question from a reporter upon arriving at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on June 18, 2022, wrapping up a business trip to Europe. (Yonhap)

