Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems Q3 net income down 91.7 pct to 2.6 bln won

All News 10:24 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 2.6 billion won (US$1.8 million), down 91.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 98.8 percent on-year to 500 million won. Sales decreased 17.6 percent to 459.4 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Systems
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!