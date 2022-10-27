Hanwha Systems Q3 net income down 91.7 pct to 2.6 bln won
All News 10:24 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 2.6 billion won (US$1.8 million), down 91.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 98.8 percent on-year to 500 million won. Sales decreased 17.6 percent to 459.4 billion won.
(END)
