Opposition DP calls on Gangwon governor to step down over Legoland crisis
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday called on Gangwon Province governor to step down over a debt default linked to the Legoland theme park project.
The construction project in the eastern province of Gangwon has rocked the local corporate debt market after a municipal government-linked company missed a debt payment of 205 billion won (US$141 million) and was listed as bankrupt.
Kim initially said his government will not pay back the money but backtracked on his announcement after coming under fire for causing.
"Governor Kim Jin-tae should admit that his incompetence led to a national crisis and immediately resign," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said.
On Thursday, Gangwon Province announced it will ensure the debt payment by Dec. 15.
Park accused Kim of causing the bond market to freeze up and putting the economy in a shakier situation.
He also slammed President Yoon Suk-yeol and the government's top economic officials for failing to prevent and cope with the default.
"The president should reveal what kind of orders he gave for the matter if he does not want to mistaken for a helpless figurehead who gives out approval stamps while surrounded by incompetent top economy officials," Park said.
