Hanwha Solutions Q3 net income down 28.4 pct to 138.6 bln won
All News 13:22 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 138.6 billion won (US$97.4 million), down 28.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 348.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 178.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.4 percent to 3.36 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 185.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
-
Gov't to lower criminal age limit by 1 year to 13