Hyundai Heavy Industries Q3 net income down 1.8 pct to 50.4 bln won

All News 13:45 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 50.4 billion won (US$35.4 million), down 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 80.9 percent on-year to 14.3 billion won. Revenue increased 15.9 percent to 2.2 trillion won.
