Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q3 net profit up 204 pct to 107.3 bln won

All News 13:55 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 107.3 billion won (US$75.5 million), up 204 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 59.2 percent on-year to 14 billion won. Revenue increased 42.4 percent to 882.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!