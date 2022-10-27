HD Hyundai Q3 net profit up 1061.2 pct to 688.6 bln won
All News 13:56 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 688.6 billion won (US$484.7 million), up 1061.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.07 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 301.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 137.5 percent to 17.28 trillion won.
(END)
