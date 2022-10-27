Military reports 316 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:43 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 316 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 285,502, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 221 from the Army, 34 from the Air Force, 24 from the Navy and 10 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 27 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 1,680 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence