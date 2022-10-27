Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BNK Financial Group Q3 net income down 4.6 pct to 273.1 bln won

All News 15:31 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 273.1 billion won (US$192.8 million), down 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 0.3 percent on-year to 365.9 billion won. Sales increased 41.4 percent to 2.07 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 251.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
