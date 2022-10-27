BNK Financial Group Q3 net income down 4.6 pct to 273.1 bln won
All News 15:31 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 273.1 billion won (US$192.8 million), down 4.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 0.3 percent on-year to 365.9 billion won. Sales increased 41.4 percent to 2.07 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 251.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence