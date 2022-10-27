DL E&c Q3 net income down 22.4 pct to 160 bln won
All News 15:32 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- DL E&c Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 160 billion won (US$112.9 million), down 22.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 116.4 billion won, down 55.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 1.84 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 116.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence