KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 41,200 UP 900
DongkukStlMill 11,600 UP 600
Daesang 21,050 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 32,100 UP 100
CJ 71,900 UP 1,400
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 50
SKNetworks 3,870 UP 65
AmoreG 25,400 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 162,000 UP 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,700 UP 70
KAL 22,900 UP 950
TaekwangInd 705,000 UP 6,000
LG Corp. 79,500 UP 1,700
Daewoong 21,050 UP 550
KCC 242,000 UP 8,000
SKBP 57,000 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 80,200 UP 2,400
Kangwonland 22,750 DN 50
Kogas 34,550 UP 1,150
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 0
NCsoft 378,500 DN 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,650 UP 1,850
COSMAX 46,400 UP 400
KIWOOM 78,600 UP 4,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,900 UP 700
LG Display 13,050 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 13,400 UP 450
Doosanfc 26,800 UP 650
DSME 18,050 UP 450
HDSINFRA 5,270 UP 220
Celltrion 190,000 UP 4,500
ShinhanGroup 35,950 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 UP 2,200
SK 210,500 UP 5,000
Hanon Systems 7,700 UP 250
DWEC 4,260 UP 285
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 416,500 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 21,050 UP 450
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence