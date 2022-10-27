LX INT 41,200 UP 900

DongkukStlMill 11,600 UP 600

Daesang 21,050 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 32,100 UP 100

CJ 71,900 UP 1,400

ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 50

SKNetworks 3,870 UP 65

AmoreG 25,400 UP 900

HyundaiMtr 162,000 UP 1,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,700 UP 70

KAL 22,900 UP 950

TaekwangInd 705,000 UP 6,000

LG Corp. 79,500 UP 1,700

Daewoong 21,050 UP 550

KCC 242,000 UP 8,000

SKBP 57,000 UP 800

LGELECTRONICS 80,200 UP 2,400

Kangwonland 22,750 DN 50

Kogas 34,550 UP 1,150

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 UP 350

SamsungF&MIns 196,500 0

NCsoft 378,500 DN 2,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,650 UP 1,850

COSMAX 46,400 UP 400

KIWOOM 78,600 UP 4,600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,900 UP 700

LG Display 13,050 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 13,400 UP 450

Doosanfc 26,800 UP 650

DSME 18,050 UP 450

HDSINFRA 5,270 UP 220

Celltrion 190,000 UP 4,500

ShinhanGroup 35,950 UP 700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,800 UP 2,200

SK 210,500 UP 5,000

Hanon Systems 7,700 UP 250

DWEC 4,260 UP 285

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 UP 450

CJ CheilJedang 416,500 UP 3,000

TKG Huchems 21,050 UP 450

(MORE)