KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,900 UP 450
NAVER 161,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,550 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 123,000 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 UP 55
Kakao 48,750 UP 1,050
KEPCO KPS 32,400 UP 600
LG H&H 527,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 599,000 UP 37,000
KEPCO E&C 51,800 UP 500
DL 60,700 UP 2,400
Ottogi 441,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,700 UP 3,400
KSOE 71,600 UP 2,300
MS IND 16,750 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 3,695 UP 285
HtlShilla 71,100 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 32,100 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 123,000 UP 500
Hanssem 39,600 UP 1,100
F&F 137,000 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 51,000 UP 2,600
LG Energy Solution 540,000 UP 11,000
DL E&C 36,850 UP 1,350
kakaopay 34,600 UP 750
K Car 11,350 UP 100
SKSQUARE 39,000 0
HYBE 119,000 UP 4,000
Meritz Insurance 30,450 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 25,200 UP 250
Yuhan 59,700 UP 300
SLCORP 29,550 UP 650
DOOSAN 78,300 UP 2,800
CJ LOGISTICS 85,000 UP 4,900
Shinsegae 217,000 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 199,000 UP 4,000
Nongshim 301,000 UP 1,500
Boryung 10,250 UP 100
SGBC 38,700 UP 1,100
Hyosung 72,500 UP 100
(MORE)
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence