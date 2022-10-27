KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE 32,500 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,600 UP 500
GCH Corp 16,400 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,450 UP 1,400
LotteChilsung 135,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,630 UP 150
POSCO Holdings 249,000 UP 12,000
DB INSURANCE 54,500 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 59,500 UP 100
NHIS 9,050 UP 290
DongwonInd 237,000 UP 6,000
LS 64,900 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107500 UP2000
GC Corp 128,500 UP 6,000
GS E&C 22,650 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 UP 50,000
KPIC 123,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,360 UP 260
SKC 103,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 24,150 UP 400
OCI 102,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,300 UP 1,000
KorZinc 627,000 UP 19,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 UP 180
HyundaiMipoDock 93,300 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 31,250 UP 1,150
S-Oil 85,500 UP 2,700
LG Innotek 287,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 147,500 UP 3,500
HMM 18,950 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 62,700 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 133,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 204,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 62,700 UP 1,000
S-1 60,200 UP 500
ZINUS 32,300 UP 600
Hanchem 188,000 UP 8,000
DWS 46,050 UP 1,100
KEPCO 17,100 UP 450
SamsungSecu 31,850 UP 1,350
