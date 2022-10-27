Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 October 27, 2022

KG DONGBU STL 7,780 UP 180
SKTelecom 50,400 UP 1,200
HyundaiElev 23,700 UP 900
ShinpoongPharm 20,850 UP 400
Handsome 25,650 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,300 UP 2,100
Asiana Airlines 11,400 UP 400
COWAY 55,200 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,700 UP 1,300
IBK 10,450 UP 450
DONGSUH 20,450 UP 400
SamsungEng 23,900 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 UP 7,000
PanOcean 4,340 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 30,800 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 24,350 UP 350
KT 36,600 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23800 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 8,940 UP 80
LG Uplus 11,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 UP 1,300
KT&G 93,600 UP 800
FOOSUNG 12,800 UP 800
SK Innovation 170,000 UP 16,000
POONGSAN 26,800 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 1,700
Hansae 14,850 UP 250
Youngone Corp 46,250 UP 2,000
CSWIND 60,000 UP 2,100
GKL 14,300 UP 50
KOLON IND 43,050 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 248,500 UP 2,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,700 UP 1,200
KIH 49,600 UP 2,800
GS 45,650 UP 950
LIG Nex1 94,900 UP 3,700
Fila Holdings 33,100 UP 2,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,100 UP 1,900
(MORE)

