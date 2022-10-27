KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 80
AMOREPACIFIC 92,700 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 28,850 UP 200
Meritz Financial 22,150 UP 1,600
BNK Financial Group 6,440 UP 190
emart 84,700 UP 2,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 50 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 34,200 UP 300
PIAM 29,800 UP 50
HANJINKAL 40,350 UP 1,350
CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 UP 2,700
DoubleUGames 47,900 DN 100
HL MANDO 47,650 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 873,000 DN 23,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,850 UP 1,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,070 UP 140
Netmarble 44,450 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 175,000 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,900 UP 2,700
ORION 101,000 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,700 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,150 UP 150
BGF Retail 184,000 UP 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 UP 1,450
SKCHEM 88,800 UP 2,700
HDC-OP 10,100 UP 290
HYOSUNG TNC 281,500 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 318,500 UP 7,500
HANILCMT 11,300 UP 300
SKBS 76,300 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 300
KakaoBank 16,250 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 450
KIA CORP. 66,000 UP 500
SK hynix 90,000 DN 3,900
Youngpoong 622,000 UP 12,000
Hanwha 25,350 UP 900
DB HiTek 44,700 UP 900
TaihanElecWire 1,535 UP 105
(END)
-
