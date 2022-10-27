HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 80

AMOREPACIFIC 92,700 UP 3,000

SD Biosensor 28,850 UP 200

Meritz Financial 22,150 UP 1,600

BNK Financial Group 6,440 UP 190

emart 84,700 UP 2,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 50 UP600

KOLMAR KOREA 34,200 UP 300

PIAM 29,800 UP 50

HANJINKAL 40,350 UP 1,350

CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 UP 2,700

DoubleUGames 47,900 DN 100

HL MANDO 47,650 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 873,000 DN 23,000

Doosan Bobcat 31,850 UP 1,900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,070 UP 140

Netmarble 44,450 UP 2,500

KRAFTON 175,000 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 58,900 UP 2,700

ORION 101,000 DN 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,700 UP 800

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,150 UP 150

BGF Retail 184,000 UP 2,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 UP 400

HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 UP 1,450

SKCHEM 88,800 UP 2,700

HDC-OP 10,100 UP 290

HYOSUNG TNC 281,500 UP 5,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 318,500 UP 7,500

HANILCMT 11,300 UP 300

SKBS 76,300 UP 2,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 300

KakaoBank 16,250 UP 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 450

KIA CORP. 66,000 UP 500

SK hynix 90,000 DN 3,900

Youngpoong 622,000 UP 12,000

Hanwha 25,350 UP 900

DB HiTek 44,700 UP 900

TaihanElecWire 1,535 UP 105

(END)