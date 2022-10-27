S. Korea voices 'deep concern' over deadly air strikes by Myanmar's military regime
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government expressed "deep concern" Thursday over the Myanmar junta's recent deadly air strikes against civilians.
"Our government expresses deep concern over the large number of civilian casualties caused by the Oct. 23 military airstrikes in Myanmar's northeastern state of Kachin," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said during a press briefing.
The government calls for the ceasing of the use of violence in Myanmar and the release of unjustly detained individuals, he added. Dozens of people were killed by the bombing, according to news reports.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Yoon says lowering criminal age limit to 13 is in line with global trend
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman