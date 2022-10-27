S. Korea's arms exports top $13 bln this year: defense minister
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea recorded US$13 billion worth of arms exports in the first nine months of this year, Seoul's defense chief said Thursday in a report to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said defense exports so far this year have created an overall economic effect worth 38 trillion won (US$26 billion), briefing Yoon on the arms industry during an emergency interagency meeting on economic issues.
The minister underlined a commitment to promoting the "steady" growth of the country's defense industry.
Lee reiterated that his ministry will make active efforts to ensure the defense industry will become a "national strategic" industry.
This year has seen South Korean defense firms cutting a series of arms deals with Poland and other countries to sell an assortment of weapons systems, like K9 self-propelled howitzers, K2 battle tanks and FA-50 light attack aircraft.
South Korea had recorded an annual average of $3 billion in defense exports before posting $7.25 billion last year.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Defense chief orders 'immediate' response using 'ultra-precision' missiles in case of contingency
-
SPC chairman apologizes for young bakery worker's death
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Yoon says lowering criminal age limit to 13 is in line with global trend
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman