Pitcher blames display of emotion on own performance, not umpires
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- In his two Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason starts so far this month, Kiwoom Heroes' left-hander Eric Jokisch has shown his frustration over balls and strikes calls more often than usual.
But Jokisch insisted Thursday he wasn't directing his anger toward home plate umpires, though it may have seemed like it from the outside.
"I do not think the umpires have been bad at all. I think they've done a good job. I will give them credit," Jokisch told Yonhap News Agency before the Heroes hosted the LG Twins at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "It's more my frustration with not hitting the spots that I want to. Mechanically, I think I'm a little off, and so I'm trying to get myself a little better, but I'm kind of hoping for some calls on some borderline pitches that aren't really strikes."
Against the KT Wiz in the previous round on Oct. 17, Jokisch put on an incredulous look on his face a few times after some pitches were called balls. He also seemed to have issues with some calls Tuesday against the Twins in Game 2 of their best-of-five series.
In Tuesday's game, Jokisch went four-plus innings and was charged with three earned runs in a no-decision, with the Heroes prevailing 7-6 to tie up the series at 1-1.
"I need to be able to control my adrenaline probably more than anything," he said. "But in the postseason, definitely, every ball and every strike is super important. And again, it's not the umpires. It's more my frustration with falling behind. We miss pitches just like umpires miss calls here and there. So I don't think the umpires have been any worse."
Jokisch said he will keep trying to paint the corners and leave the calls to the umpires standing behind his catcher.
"My job is to throw a lot of borderline pitches. I am trying to hit good spots close to the corners," the pitcher said. "So there are going to be 50-50 calls. Borderline pitches can go either way."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
