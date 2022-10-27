S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 27, 2022
All News 16:59 October 27, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.753 3.719 +3.4
2-year TB 4.276 4.252 +2.4
3-year TB 4.254 4.208 +4.6
10-year TB 4.313 4.279 +3.4
2-year MSB 4.308 4.245 +6.3
3-year CB (AA-) 5.620 5.553 +6.7
91-day CD 3.940 3.940 0.0
(END)
