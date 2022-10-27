HL Mando Q3 net income up 419.7 pct to 135.2 bln won
All News 17:11 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 135.2 billion won (US$95.4 million), up 419.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 76.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 37.1 percent to 1.96 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
