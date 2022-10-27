Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HL Mando Q3 net income up 419.7 pct to 135.2 bln won

All News 17:11 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 135.2 billion won (US$95.4 million), up 419.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 76.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 37.1 percent to 1.96 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#HL Mando
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!