Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
Former gov't officials counter allegations over slain fisheries official case
SEOUL -- Top officials of the previous Moon Jae-in administration accused the current government of using the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea as a tool for political retaliation, claiming the Moon administration did not manipulate the case.
The Moon administration has been accused of concluding without sufficient evidence that the fisheries official, Lee Dae-jun, was killed while attempting to defect to North Korea in what critics say was part of efforts to curry favor with Pyognyang.
New Zealand seeks extradition of woman in 'suitcase' murders
SEOUL -- New Zealand has requested South Korea to extradite a woman in connection with the bodies of her two children that were discovered inside suitcases in Auckland, the justice ministry said Thursday.
The woman, known to be a South Korean-born New Zealand citizen in her 40s, was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan last month after a global Interpol warrant had been issued for her arrest.
(LEAD) Gangwon Province to repay Legoland Korea developer's debt by Dec. 15
CHUNCHEON, South Korea -- The Gangwon provincial government said Thursday it will fulfill its debt payment guarantee for the developer of Legoland Korea Resort by mid-December, over one month earlier than scheduled, to mitigate impact on the local financial market.
Chung Kwang-yeol, deputy governor of Gangwon Province, announced that his government will repay a debt of 205 billion won (US$145 million) by Dec. 15 owed by the provincial government-funded Gangwon Jungdo Development Corp. (GJC) to build the Legoland theme park in Chuncheon, 85 km east of Seoul.
S. Korea to participate in Japan's fleet review: official
SEOUL -- South Korea will participate in an international fleet review hosted by Japan next month, a senior government official said Thursday, as Seoul has been weighing whether to attend the controversial event.
Japan issued an invitation to South Korea in January for the International Fleet Review slated for Nov. 6 in Sagami Bay, off Tokyo.
S. Korea's science minister vows to build state-run biofoundry
SEOUL -- South Korea's science minister on Thursday unveiled plans to build a state-run biofoundry, an integrated biomanufacturing platform, in a bid to expand the country's presence in the prominent sector.
"We will create a biofoundry, where designing and manufacturing vaccines and medicine take place simultaneously," Lee Jong-ho, the minister of science and ICT, said in a governmental meeting chaired by President Yoon Suk-yeol, adding the bioindustry has a large global market and can create many jobs.
Life imprisonment given to woman in drowning death of husband for death benefit
INCHEON -- A court on Thursday handed out a life sentence and a 30-year prison term to a woman and her boyfriend accused in the high-profile drowning death of her husband in 2019 for a hefty life insurance payout.
The Incheon District Court delivered the sentences to Lee Eun-hae, 31, and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 30, with an order for both to wear an electric tracking device for 20 years after serving the terms.
(Yonhap Interview) In South Korea, drugs are no longer story of gangsters: anti-drug body chief
SEOUL -- Drugs are no longer a story of gangsters in South Korea as illegal substances have permeated deeply into society, with the number of drug offenders jumping 75 percent over the past decade and feared to grow faster, the head of an anti-drug abuse organization said.
Kim Phil-yeo, chair of the Korea Association Against Drug Abuse (KAADA), made the remarks in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday as the government is putting together a series of measures to curb drug use.
(LEAD) Seoul shares spike 1.7 pct on hopes for slowdown in Fed's rate hikes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for the second straight day Thursday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow down its aggressive monetary tightening. The local currency gathered ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) soared 39.22 points, or 1.74 percent, to close at 2,288.78. Trading volume was moderate at 579.8 million shares worth 8.34 trillion won (US$5.87 billion) with gainers far outpacing decliners 770 to 111.
