KAI wins deal to develop attack helicopters for Marines
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) said Thursday it has won a contract to develop and supply homegrown amphibious attack helicopters for the Marine Corps.
South Korea's sole aircraft maker unveiled the 438.4 billion-won (US$308.2 million) deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in a regulatory filing. The contract will be executed within 46 months.
"The project involves the development of a homegrown amphibious attack helicopter capable of covering the Marine Corps' amphibious maneuver helicopters and air assault units, and providing air fire support for ground combat units during deep maneuver operations," KAI said.
In April 2021, DAPA decided to develop a homegrown attack helicopter based on the MUH-1 amphibious utility chopper, better known as Marineon, which was developed by KAI.
At that time it was said the Marine Corps wanted foreign helicopters, such as the AH-64 Apache or AH-1Z Viper of Bell Textron.
But the authorities opted for a homegrown model, considering the interoperability with the Marineon and other factors, officials said.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Yoon says lowering criminal age limit to 13 is in line with global trend
-
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins