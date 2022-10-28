Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to ease LTV ratio to 50 percent for first-time homebuyers, single-home owners (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LTV to also be set at 50 percent for single-home owners; mortgage loans allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for Seoul apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for all ministries to be 'one team' to nurture strategic industries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for Seoul apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Segye Times)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon takes up economic revitalization card (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't calls on all ministries to become 'industry ministry' as measure for people's livelihoods (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Chairman Lee Jae-yong' vows to outdo 'today's Samsung' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won; LTV to be set at 50 percent (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth more than 1.5 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-yong appointed Samsung chairman (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Taking Samsung's top post, Lee Jae-yong vows to seek out transcending technology (Korea Herald)
-- Lee Jae-yong takes on chairmanship of Samsung Electronics (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headllines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!