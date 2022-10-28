(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 28)

New Chairman Lee took the helm of the company quietly even without holding an inaugural ceremony. But his promotion carries great significance for the corporate sector in Korea. He has been playing the role of chairman so far, but he will officially serve as head of "new Samsung" from now. Lee is expected to materialize his visions — such as a colossal revamp of top positions and company organizations as well as the establishment of a new command center — to pave the way for future prosperity for the company.