Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Cloudy 10
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 10
Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 20
Gangneung 15/11 Rain 60
Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/08 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots
-
S. Korean military fires warning shots at N. Korean ship crossing NLL
-
Deputy NIS director offers to resign
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Nuclear attack by N. Korea will result in end of Pyongyang regime: U.S.
-
Court rules against annulment of existing marriages between 3rd and closer cousins
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
Yoon says lowering criminal age limit to 13 is in line with global trend