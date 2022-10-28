BTS' Jin to make solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Jin, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, will debut as a solo artist through a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay on Friday.
The vocalist will simultaneously release "The Astronaut" and its music video worldwide at 1 p.m. in Korea, or midnight in the United States (EST), according to his agency, Big Hit Music.
"The Astronaut" marks his first official solo single although he has unofficially released a few songs such as "Super Tuna," "Abyss" and "Tonight" on special occasions, including his birthday.
Jin is the second BTS member to make a solo debut, following J-Hope, who dropped his first solo album, "Jack In The Box," in July.
On Thursday, Coldplay teased the upcoming collaboration single on Twitter, sharing a snippet of the track's vocals that go: "When I'm with you/ There is no one else/ I get heaven to myself/ When I'm with you."
Hours after the song's scheduled release, Jin is set to perform the new song alongside Coldplay at the band's concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the first time.
The release comes two weeks after he made a surprise announcement during the group's concert in Busan that he has come to release a song with a person he likes. He did not give any details of the release at that time but later unveiled Coldplay has participated in the project as a co-writer of the music and lyrics as well as a player.
The British band previously collaborated with BTS for a single, "My Universe," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart upon its release in September last year. The song was on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks and stayed high on Billboard's global charts for more than 30 weeks.
After wrapping up promotional activities for "The Astronaut," Jin is set to temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.
Big Hit Music said last week the 29-year-old member will forego the delay of his enlistment at the end of the month and undergo steps to enlist.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. But Jin, born in 1992, was allowed to postpone his military service until the end of this year under a conscription law revised in 2020.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
